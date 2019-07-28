As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Rose, One Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Share Value Rose, Vista Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 8,900 shares traded or 110.40% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 68,728 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0% or 191,400 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 1,104 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc owns 179,808 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 2 are held by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Vista Cap Prtn invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James Investment holds 0% or 7,350 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 1,200 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,908 shares to 124,280 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 25,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,426 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 0.25% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 141,113 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 334,968 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim holds 2.29% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 474,387 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Ltd Liability owns 12,821 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mgmt invested in 0.64% or 10,075 shares. Summit Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 1,406 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Co holds 0.31% or 17,697 shares in its portfolio. Logan Cap reported 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.11% stake. 4,227 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,913 shares. Hanson And Doremus has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 68 shares. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 91,524 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 0.66% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). South Dakota Council stated it has 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

