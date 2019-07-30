As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Rose, Holder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Decreased Its Position by $782,767; S Squared Technology Holds Position in Nv5 Global (NVEE)

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $80.9. About 25,743 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $174.69. About 2.06 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Llc invested in 819 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.01% or 467,352 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 464,723 shares. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Liability reported 143,233 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4,669 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 46,420 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Lapides Asset Llc has 5,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 4,836 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 29,680 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 114,441 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability accumulated 4,923 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 3,725 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20,000 shares to 133,966 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 212,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850,854 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,770 shares to 6,530 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 145,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Management Limited accumulated 37,260 shares. Horizon Llc invested in 2,218 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 2,246 shares. Ohio-based Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Insight 2811 accumulated 0.33% or 2,394 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.44% or 63,000 shares. Hartford Mngmt Com has 0.41% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 79,744 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James Associates Ltd has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lenox Wealth reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.46% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 7,036 shares. 4,422 were accumulated by Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Crescent Park Mgmt LP reported 1.68% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). South Street Lc invested in 43,878 shares or 2.39% of the stock.