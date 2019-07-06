As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Rose, Fiera Capital Has Boosted Holding by $1.03 Million; As Ing Groep N V (ING) Stock Declined, Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Lifted Position

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 76,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 9.91M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 39.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 122,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 430,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 308,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 2.10M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 09/05/2018 – ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Bd Withdraws Remuneration Proposal; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Hamers’s Pay (Correct); 07/03/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of March 7 (Table); 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-ING Groep to expand debt capital markets business into US – FT; 16/04/2018 – Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief ‘s pay rise; 11/03/2018 – KB CONDUCTING INITIAL DUE DILIGENCE FOR ING LIFE BID: DAILY; 23/04/2018 – REG-ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 22,399 shares. 162,823 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Plc. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 9,506 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 866 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 208,542 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Management has 24,000 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hartline Inv Corp owns 65,484 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt reported 106 shares. Estabrook Cap Management has 1,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Security National Tru holds 0.12% or 2,050 shares. Oppenheimer & Com invested in 0.23% or 47,171 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 426,971 shares. The California-based Osterweis Capital Management Inc has invested 1.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,040 shares to 5,881 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 107,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,560 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Cali Ql (MUC).

