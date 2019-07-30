As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Rose, Fairfield Bush & Company Has Lifted by $358,000 Its Stake; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Rose, Condor Capital Management Cut Position by $489,368

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $175.5. About 4.29M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 2.86M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Management owns 251,050 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corporation invested in 2,411 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation invested in 76,255 shares or 0.3% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) owns 8,289 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Birinyi Assoc invested in 0.19% or 5,000 shares. 2,570 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Inc. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Parkside Commercial Bank & Tru holds 0.25% or 8,242 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Lc stated it has 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 0.23% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 306,042 shares. Family Management Corporation invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Company Nj reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Cohen Steers has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 98,021 shares. Field And Main Bankshares accumulated 5,554 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.72 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares to 66,732 shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,063 shares to 17,277 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 39,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,225 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.49M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc has 1,756 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Llc reported 28,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.39% or 152,776 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund holds 0.47% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 12,048 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn reported 1,786 shares stake. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,571 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,178 shares. Qci Asset holds 73,808 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 14,545 shares stake. Eulav Asset invested in 77,000 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 10,671 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) L P, New York-based fund reported 13,299 shares.