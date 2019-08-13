As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Position by $468,264; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Boosted Aon Plc (AON) Holding

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,040 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 15,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $156.28. About 4.79M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 2,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 189,271 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31M, up from 186,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $189.35. About 250,247 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 44.91 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 2,721 shares to 12,247 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

