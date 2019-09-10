As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Cut Its Stake by $782,767; Df Dent & Co Boosted Its Moodys (MCO) Holding by $5.82 Million as Stock Value Rose

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 32,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 815,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.69 million, up from 783,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $210.66. About 445,568 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/04/2018 – GGP ASSIGNED CFR Ba2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)P-1 Ratings To Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets’ Euro-commercial Paper And Certificate Of Deposit Programmes; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS GHANA HAS STRONG ECONOMIC OUTLOOK OVER NEXT FEW YEARS, SUPPORTED BY NEW OIL AND GAS FIELD DEVELOPMENTS COMING ON STREAM; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $161.4 Million Of Alt-A Rmbs Issued From 2001 To 2005; 12/04/2018 – AL DHAFRA’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Marion, Ia’s Go Bonds; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Trimet’s (OR) $144m Payroll Tax Bonds; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index May 11, 2018; 22/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Ba1 Ratings To Nmc Health; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Heartland Dental’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $181.91. About 3.56 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $702.36 million for 36.97 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

