As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Pinnacle Associates LTD Boosted Its Stake; Decatur Capital Management Upped Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $2.53 Million

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 38,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 2,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 22,947 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 20,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 24,253 shares to 33,254 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 21,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,332 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Wellington Fd.

