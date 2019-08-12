As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Raised Its Position by $2.15 Million; Target (TGT) Stake Held by Burney Co

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $151.45. About 6.00M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case

Burney Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 204.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 36,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 54,307 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 17,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 4.79 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 15,558 shares to 60,475 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 16,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,025 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).