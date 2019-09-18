As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Holder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Increased Stake; Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed Holding in York Wtr Co (YORW) by $379,470 as Share Price Rose

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 6,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 583,190 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.78M, up from 576,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $179.59. About 2.56 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters)

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in York Wtr Co (YORW) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 10,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 78,725 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, down from 89,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in York Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.65M market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 15,654 shares traded. The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc. by 48,180 shares to 670,970 shares, valued at $152.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 168,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia Was Once A Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Up 22.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 5,846 shares stake. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 19,535 shares. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 18,448 shares. Hightower Lc has 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 103,850 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 13,051 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 457,061 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 462,085 shares. Burns J W & New York reported 2,230 shares stake. Hardman Johnston Limited Liability has invested 1.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). National Pension Service holds 594,752 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0.1% or 2,854 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Management Comm Limited Company invested in 0.29% or 14,714 shares.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. YORW’s profit will be $4.30M for 30.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Utility Stocks You Should Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The York Water Company Reports 2018 Annual and Fourth Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Water Stocks Win Upgrades: Are Any of Them Buys? – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 37 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $70,663 activity. $1,102 worth of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) was bought by Snyder Mark S on Monday, July 15. Colon Natalee had bought 18 shares worth $585. Another trade for 17 shares valued at $591 was made by Rasmussen Steven R on Thursday, June 20. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $34 was bought by Cawley James H. The insider Keller Jody L bought $407. BRACEY VERNON L bought $619 worth of stock or 19 shares.