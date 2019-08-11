As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Increased Position by $821,968; Horseman Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 52.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 13,267 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 8,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Reports Higher Earnings; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaller Invest Group Inc invested in 1.61% or 21,510 shares. 196,654 are held by Argent Trust Company. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd owns 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,066 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 53,599 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Blume Capital Management Inc accumulated 1.53% or 28,743 shares. Df Dent owns 20,803 shares. California-based Golub Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ims Capital Management reported 4,259 shares stake. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 18.56 million shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.96% or 3.80 million shares in its portfolio. Fragasso Group Inc owns 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,382 shares. Focused Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 4.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 969,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 6.24M shares or 0.58% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 5,489 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 19,000 shares to 35,900 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,800 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Limited Liability Corp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 38,698 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt reported 0.64% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arrowmark Colorado Llc owns 46,829 shares. Covington Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Rmb Capital Lc has 2,622 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 38,608 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Co holds 1.07% or 9,488 shares. Ssi Mngmt has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.23% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 250 were accumulated by Cordasco Financial Networks. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 232,139 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dock Street Asset Management stated it has 5.89% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Company reported 46,376 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Dillon & Associate reported 23,834 shares. Provise Mgmt Gp holds 0.06% or 2,274 shares in its portfolio.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares to 139,792 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AMD Stock: 3 Things You Should Know Post-Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.