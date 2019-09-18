As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Ctc Increased by $22.88 Million Its Stake; Hap Trading Holding in Jd Com (JD) Decreased by $5.74 Million as Share Value Declined

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58M, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $179.63. About 1.99 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters)

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 92.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 191,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 14,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $443,000, down from 206,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.86 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN, EST. 122.39B YUAN; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.17; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thailand’s Central, China’s JD.com launch financial services app Dolfin – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 China Stocks Getting Slammed as Trump Wages Currency War – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Underfollowed Chinese Tech Company Is Now More Valuable Than Baidu, JD.com – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (NYSE:TWTR) by 287,700 shares to 310,700 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 20,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.42 million for 64.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia Was Once A Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buying Nvidia Stock Still Is a Great Move for the Long-Term Investor – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NVIDIA and Microsoft Collaborate on Minecraft’s Ray Tracing – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia: Ray Tracing Graphics Cards Gain Traction – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) by 3,458 shares to 12,503 shares, valued at $2.37 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) by 8,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,374 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call).