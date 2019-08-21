As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Raised Holding; As Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Chou Associates Management Has Boosted Stake

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 46,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 259,285 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, up from 212,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $170.9. About 9.52M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $670.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 7.59M shares traded or 39.77% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 26/04/2018 – Endo to Acquire Somerset Therapeutics and Business of India-Based Affiliate Wintac for About $190 Million; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS & OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 25/05/2018 – INDIVIOR – REGULATORY SUBMISSION TO AUSTRALIA’S TGA FOR SUBLOCADE (BUPRENORPHINE EXTENDED-RELEASE) INJECTION FOR TREATMENT OF OPIOID DEPENDENCE; 19/03/2018 – Endo International, Depomed and Mallinckrodt all fell on the news; 11/04/2018 – U.S. judge schedules 2019 trial in opioid litigation; 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 67C; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Rev $700.5M; 12/04/2018 – Right On Brands Inc. Announces a Strong Southern California Retail Launch of ENDO Water; 19/03/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Genetic Epidemiology of LEPR, POMC, And PCSK1 Variants at ENDO 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 180,015 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Maryland-based Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0.06% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 1.59 million shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 13,944 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 298,000 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP accumulated 118,345 shares. 205,764 were accumulated by United Services Automobile Association. Matarin Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 841,008 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Voya Limited Liability reported 171,576 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 135,606 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 0% or 54 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 550,207 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 79,411 shares.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 19,483 shares to 537,917 shares, valued at $55.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc Cl A by 16,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,753 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

