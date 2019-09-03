As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Washington Trust Company Increased by $648,577 Its Holding; S&Co Increases Position in Parsley Energy Cl A (PE)

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 110,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 346,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 236,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.90M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 35,905 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 32,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nokomis Capital Ltd Company reported 1.95% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 15,852 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 320,342 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Partnership has 89,716 shares. Essex Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 224,072 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.34 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. 360,313 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 74,634 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Tru Lp accumulated 0.02% or 392,513 shares. Piedmont owns 13,654 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 11,220 shares. Jane Street Gru Llc holds 0% or 91,617 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Icon Advisers Company has 523,477 shares.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 30,819 shares. Victory Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Charter Tru accumulated 7,894 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.26% or 634,611 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 77,610 shares. Augustine Asset holds 0.24% or 2,056 shares in its portfolio. Gruss And Communications Incorporated has 1,500 shares. Moreover, Com Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.38% or 170,431 shares. Bokf Na reported 36,723 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 116,549 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,970 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd accumulated 86,454 shares. Captrust has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 5,498 shares to 239,964 shares, valued at $69.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,151 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).