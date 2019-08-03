As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Umb Bank N A Boosted Position; Ciena (CIEN) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.23 Million

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 134.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 20,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 34,915 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, up from 14,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 33,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 142,141 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 175,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 1.58M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG) by 32,357 shares to 14,720 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,050 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,588 shares. Fdx invested in 0.04% or 4,913 shares. 1,365 are held by Oarsman Capital. Westwood Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.96% or 21,991 shares. California-based Pacific Invest Mgmt has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Harding Loevner Lp reported 1.28M shares. 1,708 were accumulated by Iron Financial Lc. Firsthand Capital Mngmt holds 3.35% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 36,289 shares. 6,892 were accumulated by Private Harbour Inv & Counsel Limited Liability. Citigroup invested in 0.14% or 809,470 shares. Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.35% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 16,944 shares to 141,542 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 97,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $436,042 activity. MOYLAN JAMES E JR sold 2,000 shares worth $75,820.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 21.41 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 148,076 shares. Whittier Communications Of Nevada stated it has 27 shares. Becker Cap Management owns 1.06 million shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability reported 81 shares stake. Moreover, Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 18.08 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Com owns 405,000 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Westfield Communication LP stated it has 7,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 1.19 million shares. Northern Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 193,873 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 4,928 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Com has invested 0.04% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).