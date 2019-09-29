As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Cut by $177.61 Million Its Stake; Yhb Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position in Paychex (PAYX) by $360,554

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 57.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 802,330 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131.77 million, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 59,335 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, down from 63,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.54 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

