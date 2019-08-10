As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Cut by $687,002 Its Position; Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Market Valuation Declined

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 301,679 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, up from 284,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.24% or 60,860 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Lc holds 170,004 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 122,903 were accumulated by Motco. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 144,629 shares. Shine Advisory has 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,224 shares. Caprock Group Inc reported 21,382 shares stake. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp holds 31,087 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 12,400 are owned by Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il. Headinvest Limited Company accumulated 4,257 shares. Davenport And Company Ltd invested in 1.2% or 1.79 million shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 4,732 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru invested in 332,692 shares. Sun Life holds 2,231 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6,663 shares to 23,236 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 204,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,680 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 44.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

