As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Raised Stake; Granite Point Capital Management LP Position in Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Has Upped by $3.92 Million as Stock Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 39,830 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15 million, up from 34,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 146.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 19/03/2018 – NVIDIA RTX Technology Realizes Dream of Real-Time Cinematic Rendering; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 337.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 709,849 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts owns 476,834 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 171,807 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 51,700 shares. Dana Advsr reported 0.13% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Stone Ridge Asset Llc stated it has 27,854 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 84,185 shares. Timpani Cap Lc owns 43,769 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Advisory Incorporated stated it has 82,299 shares. 18,063 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 19,882 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc invested 0.03% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 45,919 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 293 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 07/13: (SPWR) (BOOT) (FIVN) Higher; (CFMS) (PS) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results on July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 85,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in International Mny Express In.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidiaâ€™s Ticket to Long-Term Success: Self-Driving Cars and AI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Shield TV Wonâ€™t Move Nvidia Stock Today, but Its Potential Is for Real – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,010 were reported by Bell Fincl Bank. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 701 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,123 shares. 649 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,086 shares. Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nine Masts Limited accumulated 3,861 shares. 7,185 are owned by Blue Fincl. Capital Wealth Planning Lc has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Agf Investments owns 4,377 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability reported 0.1% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Coatue Management Ltd Llc holds 1.60 million shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Frontier Investment Management has 0.35% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 31,304 shares.