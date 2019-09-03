As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Raised Stake; Lone Pine Capital Has Decreased Position in Mastercard (MA) by $35.98 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 153,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657.26M, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $282.21. About 977,761 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 14,556 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.79. About 3.84 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares to 30,350 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,425 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap has invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 237,539 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. Impact Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,620 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corp holds 399,272 shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 6.95 million shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,187 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,622 shares. Wealthcare Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 95 shares. Wms Partners Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Fjarde Ap has 170,431 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 38,608 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 32,000 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has 535,762 shares. Bessemer Group has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 138,733 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $754.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark State Bank invested in 60,083 shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Omers Administration accumulated 30,855 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 0.19% or 231,988 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd owns 331,938 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd has 23,237 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Yhb Advsrs invested in 3,435 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.03% or 349,991 shares. Nottingham Advisors Inc has 28,125 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers holds 10,932 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 11,975 shares. King Luther Mgmt reported 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meeder Asset holds 47,051 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Mercer Advisers Incorporated stated it has 14,343 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03B for 34.93 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.