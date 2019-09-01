As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Holder Bollard Group Trimmed Its Stake by $2.26 Million; Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake as Shares Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 52,571 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 60,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.02 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q System Capacity Up 3% to 4%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,734 shares to 7,172 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 6.46 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 62,718 shares to 381,262 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc Cl A by 12,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).