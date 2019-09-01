As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Holder Bollard Group Cut Stake; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Nli International Has Raised Its Stake

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 375.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 99,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 126,350 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03M, up from 26,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.19. About 3.16M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG)

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 3 Large Caps Grant High Earnings Returns – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 19,510 shares to 94,180 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,250 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 120 shares. Oppenheimer Communication owns 0.23% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 89,792 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 37,081 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Page Arthur B has 18,130 shares. Bessemer Group has 0.33% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 909,994 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Zeke Cap Advsr Llc invested in 0.15% or 17,501 shares. Acg Wealth has 8,304 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.3% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 10,489 shares. Tdam Usa owns 4,103 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 164,091 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Management holds 22,900 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Conning stated it has 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap stated it has 82,524 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Iron Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,708 shares. The California-based Ipg Advisors Lc has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Viking Global Investors Ltd Partnership holds 1.94% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.89M shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0.13% or 446,709 shares. 900 were accumulated by Peconic Partners Ltd Liability. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.38% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 587,724 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,506 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Strs Ohio accumulated 500,303 shares. First Natl Trust Co has 21,873 shares. Ballentine Limited Company accumulated 2,816 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia insider sells $2.5M in shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “A Deal with VMware Helps Nvidia, But Not NVDA Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 15, 2019 : NVDA, AMAT, PAGS, ZTO, GLOB, VIAV, CRMT, ARAY, ARCT, VJET – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NVDA, GOOGL, CSCO, REAL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 36,961 shares to 447,013 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 6,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C.