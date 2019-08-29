As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Bridges Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $926,862; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Shares Declined, Spruce House Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $50.15 Million

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.66% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 1.21M shares traded or 32.47% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 202.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 5,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,737 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 2,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.22. About 6.40M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,240 shares to 211,448 shares, valued at $29.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 13,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,401 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

