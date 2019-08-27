As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Bender Robert & Associates Has Raised Its Position; Prologics (PLD) Stock Value Rose While Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologics Inc. (PLD) by 108.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, up from 5,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 450,673 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $161.58. About 3.39 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Lp, New York-based fund reported 13,299 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 5,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System reported 903,553 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 35,428 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,070 shares or 0.28% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Com has 5,100 shares. M Hldgs Inc reported 18,926 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ssi Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,636 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gruss And Inc accumulated 0.28% or 1,500 shares. New York-based F&V Mgmt Llc has invested 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,935 shares. Sequoia Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,497 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.39% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 152,776 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher LP has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Mariner has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Alley Lc holds 0.64% or 30,280 shares in its portfolio. Swedbank reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Proshare Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Asset One Limited owns 2.17 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 3,069 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited accumulated 59,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 0% or 94 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 96,265 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.07% or 641,667 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 12,775 shares. First Natl Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,623 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd has invested 6.53% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

