As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Bender Robert & Associates Has Increased Its Holding; Grassi Investment Management Has Lifted Goldman Sachs (GS) Stake by $2.06 Million as Market Value Rose

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 35,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 24,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m Traders shared data in chat rooms to boost profit, two US regulators say; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank reportedly seeks to replace CEO with Goldman executive; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE FROM $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – “I’m not a big believer in bitcoin. I am a believer in blockchain technology,” former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn told CNBC’s Bob Pisani in a “Squawk on the Street” interview; 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MOVE ALCOVER FROM LONDON TO MADRID: RTRS; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Malaysia upset

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Apple Card Really Boost iPhone Loyalty? – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,375 shares to 3,254 shares, valued at $542,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 5,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,383 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At National Bank & Trust reported 10,041 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,141 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Artisan Ptnrs LP owns 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 282,281 shares. Okumus Fund Management invested in 678,207 shares or 29.07% of the stock. 15,610 were reported by Art Advsrs Ltd Llc. Prudential Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 846,320 shares. Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Com owns 5,045 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.16% or 5,552 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,402 shares. M&R Mngmt has 200 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 15,438 shares. Zweig stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lakewood Mngmt LP invested in 4.53% or 842,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And reported 851,422 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Group has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Wisconsin Cap Management Limited Liability holds 2.67% or 16,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.25% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Com reported 1,092 shares. Capstone Invest Lc holds 20,218 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Harvey Capital reported 2,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridges Investment Inc has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,737 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,002 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd owns 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 34 shares. 1,762 are owned by Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd. Citizens Northern Corporation has 0.73% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Tcw Group Inc has 1.16% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 675,030 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited accumulated 474,387 shares or 2.29% of the stock.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CSCO,PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Rise of Esports — a Gamer’s Perspective – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Here’s Why Nvidia May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidiaâ€™s Ticket to Long-Term Success: Self-Driving Cars and AI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Weigh In On The Semiconductor ETF And NVIDIA – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.