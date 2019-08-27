As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Woodstock Has Boosted by $914,511 Its Stake; As Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Market Value Rose, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased by $2.43 Million Its Position

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,624 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 7,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $161.34. About 3.74 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 127,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 403,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 531,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $725.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 34,044 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank 1Q EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Opus Bank Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 11; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Snapshot: `Fra Angelico/Opus Operantis’ by Robert Polidori; 03/05/2018 – SPIE WINS DELOITTE HVAC CONTRACT FOR OPUS 12 TOWER; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Opus Bank Announces Appointment of Marsha Cameron to Its Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Southern California Commercial Banking Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Woodstock Corp, which manages about $699.55 million and $558.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,397 shares to 56,869 shares, valued at $10.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,950 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).