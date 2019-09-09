As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, South Street Advisors Lifted by $470,054 Its Position; Boston Partners Holds Stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE)

Boston Partners increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 6,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 22,492 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 16,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 92,213 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC’S BOARD WILL CONSIDER OFFERS: CEO; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – US Customs: Public Service Announcement Issued by El Paso Sector; 27/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Seizes 33 pounds of Methamphetamine at El Paso Port; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Annual BSI Awareness Campaign; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 2,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 43,878 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 41,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $180.52. About 9.21M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 558,303 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com owns 9,981 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Artal Group Sa has 3.08% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Highland Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hollencrest Cap owns 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,136 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.38% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Schroder Investment Gru owns 29,269 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.66% or 28,000 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc invested in 10 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,457 shares. Allen Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 1,451 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Korea Invest reported 387,856 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,837 shares to 175,205 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,547 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.27M shares to 27.18 million shares, valued at $344.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 529,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group owns 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 4.58 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 62,023 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 432 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,519 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,250 shares stake. Macquarie Gru has invested 0.1% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 37,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invests has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). State Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 21,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fin Gp has invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 10,388 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 46,720 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 642,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock.