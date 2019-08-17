As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder West Oak Capital Upped Its Position; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Redwood Investments Upped Holding

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 70.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 93,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,476 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23M, up from 132,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 297,392 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,735 shares to 92,958 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 29,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,597 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm â€“ OMCL – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. â€“ OMCL – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OMCL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors to Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Omnicell, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OMNICELL, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Northern District of California against Omnicell, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 307 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Scout Investments reported 123,574 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 41,505 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 7,381 were reported by Janney Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 672,556 shares. Axiom Intl Invsts Llc De reported 38,458 shares. 1492 Management Limited Co holds 0.96% or 14,033 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 13,779 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pnc Gp Incorporated reported 231,236 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei holds 19,217 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Com has 123,050 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,221 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crypto Lifeline Means You Shouldnâ€™t Give Up on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Impresses Investors With A Bright Future Ahead – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Can and Will Go Much Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley & Associates reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Grimes And Inc reported 2,095 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 34,754 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Co accumulated 379,788 shares. Meridian Mngmt accumulated 13,746 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Com holds 0.55% or 6,678 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors accumulated 14,563 shares. Horizon Svcs Lc, Indiana-based fund reported 2,315 shares. Artisan Prtn LP stated it has 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lincoln Natl owns 4,099 shares. Ally Inc has invested 0.51% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 14,122 shares. Welch & Forbes Llc has 202,738 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 76,743 shares.