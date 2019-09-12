As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Pitcairn Company Has Increased Position; Overlook Holdings LTD Trimmed Its Netease (NTES) Stake as Share Value Declined

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 161,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 734,122 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.76M, down from 896,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $275.68. About 542,224 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 104.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 4,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,660 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 4,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $184.33. About 8.13 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 1.06% or 27,585 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 18 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 12,018 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.56% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Harvey Mngmt stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 38.14 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Wright Service holds 3,179 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.14% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 6,877 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Covington Mngmt reported 7,215 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust Company reported 9,183 shares. Argi Invest Serv Ltd Liability Com has 1,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bokf Na invested in 33,137 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,821 shares to 2,474 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,944 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 29.45 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.