As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Cypress Asset Management Has Raised Position by $314,060; Greenwood Capital Associates Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Value Declined

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 149.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 1,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,195 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $525,000, up from 1,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 3.33M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 56,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 166,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.10M, down from 222,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 6.34M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 9,232 shares to 22,975 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci (INDA) by 10,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09B for 16.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5,899 shares to 5,683 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,913 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

