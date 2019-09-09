As Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Shares Declined, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed Its Stake by $4.24 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Holding Has Lifted by Ensemble Capital Management Llc

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 126,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12M, up from 120,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $294.29. About 6.51M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – POLL-European funds buy bonds, see euro growth cycle peak; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning, says analyst; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 23,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 43,732 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85M, down from 67,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $180.79. About 8.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 12,608 shares to 22,065 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 12,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSU, GOOG, NVDA – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Mega-Cap Tech Stocks on a Rebound Now – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Bumpy Growth Next Two Years For Nvidia? – Forbes” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $702.36M for 36.75 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

