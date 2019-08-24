As Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Timessquare Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Ashford Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $1.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 29.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 3,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,405 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 13,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24M shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 72,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82M, up from 65,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se Adr by 5,000 shares to 123,155 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,862 shares, and cut its stake in Nlight Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercado Libre (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,280 shares to 450 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) by 10,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Aerospace & Defence Etf (ITA).