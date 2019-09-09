As Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Parnassus Investments Has Upped Holding by $22.36 Million; Security Capital Research & Management Position in Prologis (PLD) Increased as Share Value Rose

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 124,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3.08 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.27 million, up from 2.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.08M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD)

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia: Ray Tracing Graphics Cards Gain Traction – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hyperscale cloud spending picking up – analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Nvidia heads back toward $100 billion, brings AMD along for the ride as gaming chips bounce back – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Gaming Bounce Back to Boost NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) to Power ASUS ProArt StudioBook One with Quadra RTX 6000 GPU and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Actimize Expands ActimizeWatch – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.23% or 25,000 shares. Kistler reported 0% stake. Private Ocean Limited Co has 809 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Oakbrook Limited Liability stated it has 37,041 shares. F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 2,903 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 60,425 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co accumulated 0.05% or 65,182 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Com Ltd holds 12.92% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 12,600 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 28,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 116,363 shares stake. Menora Mivtachim Limited has invested 2.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Aviance Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.55% or 107,908 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company reported 345,262 shares stake.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 400,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $196.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.26M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 62,725 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $75.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 7.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 2,557 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 0.02% or 23,942 shares. Cincinnati owns 590,000 shares. First has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.09% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Waterfront Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 120,000 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Trust invested in 504 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Limited Company (Wy) invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.13% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). National Asset has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Consolidated Invest Gru Limited Liability Com invested 1.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Bowen Hanes And Inc has 0.06% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 18,091 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co holds 0.19% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 37,026 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,252 shares. 789,229 are owned by Adage Capital Prtn Gp Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Prologis Euro Finance LLC Prices â‚¬1.8 Billion of Guaranteed Notes Due 2027, 2031 and 2049 – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.