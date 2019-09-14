As Nvidia Com (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Trimmed Position; Montag A & Associates Decreased Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (MNR) Position as Shares Declined

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen (MNR) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 93,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 751,588 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18M, down from 844,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Investmen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 605,152 shares traded or 42.48% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 14,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 7.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 24/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors

Since March 15, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $374,312 activity. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17. $500 worth of stock was bought by Rytter Katie on Monday, June 17. Nagelberg Allison had bought 1,587 shares worth $19,996 on Thursday, August 15. $10,002 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by HERSTIK NEAL. WOLGIN STEVEN B bought 1,570 shares worth $20,643. 159 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares with value of $2,003 were bought by LANDY MICHAEL P.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.54 million for 16.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 428 shares to 5,764 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 48,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Management stated it has 333,192 shares. Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 20,071 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 53,800 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd reported 13,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Bard Associates, a Illinois-based fund reported 97,035 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 100,000 shares. Victory owns 5,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt owns 357,145 shares. Chatham Cap Group invested in 0.43% or 125,360 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Ameritas stated it has 7,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 746,438 shares.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, which manages about $272.94M and $172.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 18,345 shares to 71,312 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).