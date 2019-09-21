As Nvidia Com (NVDA) Shares Declined, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding by $1.93 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 14,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 6,281 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 12,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – CNET TV: Qualcomm reportedly begins layoffs to cut $1B in costs; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018; 25/04/2018 – REFILE-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 29/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Members Draw Tepid Support From Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profits bitten by legal battle over iPhone royalties; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 35.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, which manages about $272.94 million and $172.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) by 20,180 shares to 23,205 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 16,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington State Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,827 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.16% or 3,025 shares. Sun Life owns 490 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 16 shares. Westwood Holding Group stated it has 12,272 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.51% or 4.24M shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru holds 1.33% or 91,939 shares. 1,557 are held by Moneta Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Notis holds 0.48% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 6,215 shares. Motco owns 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 473 shares. Citizens And Northern reported 6,871 shares. Salem Counselors accumulated 22,659 shares. Conning holds 9,641 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 38.14M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd reported 2,289 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker holds 16,448 shares. Charter holds 0.03% or 3,375 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation invested 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Ocean Ltd Company owns 208 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc invested in 17,689 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Co has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Colony Gp Llc reported 16,025 shares. Greenwood Cap Ltd holds 0.7% or 36,800 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt holds 0.29% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 11,776 shares. New England Private Wealth holds 0.22% or 12,083 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap accumulated 12,788 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 8,759 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc owns 8,708 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability reported 562,756 shares.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 10,937 shares to 70,255 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

