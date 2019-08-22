As Nvidia Com (NVDA) Share Value Declined, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lifted Holding; Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position Upped by M&R Capital Management Inc

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 4,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 18,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $171.77. About 6.43M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.16. About 4.30M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,178 shares to 49,559 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 7,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 827 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,113 were accumulated by Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Oh. Fin Architects holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,362 shares. Sonata Grp reported 2,620 shares. Paradigm Asset Lc owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 650 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.73% or 128,532 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Allstate Corp has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 80,859 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.12% or 2,217 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advisors Ltd stated it has 2,407 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,297 shares. Moreover, Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Factory Mutual Ins invested in 365,911 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Stillwater Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,294 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 13,696 shares. Pure Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 3,690 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap holds 14,712 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 268,132 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated invested 0.59% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 704 were reported by Kwmg Ltd Liability Company. Herald Limited invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Profund Advsr Llc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Burns J W And Incorporated Ny reported 2,130 shares. Moreover, Finemark Natl Bankshares has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc accumulated 46,829 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Court Place Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Amica Mutual Insur Co holds 9,650 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 34,754 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated invested 0.13% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Corp reported 1,338 shares. Fincl Bank owns 2,080 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,427 shares to 149,477 shares, valued at $28.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 5,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,568 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).