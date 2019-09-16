As Nvidia Com (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.93 Million Its Holding; Bartlett & Co Cut Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Stock Value Declined

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors sold 14,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 15 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 14,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY DATACENTER REVENUE GREW 71 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $701 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct)

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 68.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 92,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 41,529 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 133,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 36.98 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 215,021 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Redwood Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Viking Fund Management Limited Com reported 0.17% stake. 7.89M are owned by Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 8,273 shares in its portfolio. Beck Management Ltd Company owns 2.49% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 28,736 shares. Blue Fin Cap Inc reported 9,046 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.09% or 3,000 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New York-based Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 1.57% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Gruss And Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 15,000 shares. State Street Corp owns 24.31 million shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 2.13% or 479,387 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining The VanEck Esports ETF And Its 30% Surge This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nvidia insider sells $2.5M in shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia: Ray Tracing Graphics Cards Gain Traction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, which manages about $272.94M and $172.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 18,345 shares to 71,312 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:HDS) by 15,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Early Results of Maximum Tender Offers and Election of Early Settlement – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CVS, Mastercard And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 3 – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.