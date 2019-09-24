As Nvidia Com (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Blue Fin Capital Has Increased Its Position by $305,204; Investors Title Co (ITIC) Holder Biglari Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.09 Million as Share Value Declined

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 25.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 9,046 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 7,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.84. About 6.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 68.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 6,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 3,012 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.27. About 6,338 shares traded or 65.79% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

