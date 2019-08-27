As Nve (NVEC) Shares Declined, Atria Investments Has Increased Stake; Lpl Financial Continues to Hold Stake in Ball (BLL)

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 28,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 109,438 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 80,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 1.40M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 15/05/2018 – Wasabi Introduces Wasabi Ball Data Transfer Appliance; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Angry LaVar Ball abruptly pulls sons out of Lithuania; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp: Growth Cap Projects Are on Track; 06/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Ball Corp’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 20/05/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball For Kawhi Leonard Trade Will Never Happen, Says LaVar Ball; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released; 20/03/2018 – APG Cash Drawer Names POS Industry Veteran Nigel Ball as Vice President of Sales

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 49.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 3,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.24% . The institutional investor held 10,539 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.91M market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 11,519 shares traded. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 37.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC)

