As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Valuation Declined, Wasatch Advisors Raised Its Holding; Beach Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 570,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50M, up from 665,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 291,363 shares traded or 82.04% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 19.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 21,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 159,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 55,191 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 18,880 shares to 9,560 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc. by 468,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,504 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 113,963 shares to 537,835 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,949 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.