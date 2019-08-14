As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stock Value Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Academy Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 162,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67M, down from 198,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $846.01M market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.33. About 138,564 shares traded or 21.80% up from the average. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Communication has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfe Inv Counsel reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beach Mgmt Ltd stated it has 4,091 shares. Asset Mgmt Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 7.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 47,326 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,589 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 3.82M shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lipe And Dalton holds 4.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 35,056 shares. Notis accumulated 34,346 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd owns 173,526 shares. Torray, a Maryland-based fund reported 120,367 shares. Aristotle Capital Limited Liability Company owns 2,000 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 3,954 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 40,715 shares. Aviance Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 3,772 shares.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heineken (HINKF) by 4,008 shares to 151,392 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,344 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

