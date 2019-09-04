As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stock Price Rose, S Squared Technology Raised by $590,000 Its Stake; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Netscout Systems (NTCT) as Share Price Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 830,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03 million, down from 1.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 149,341 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso and Susan L. Spradley to Board; 04/04/2018 – NETSCOUT ENGAGE ’18 Dedicated to Helping Customers Win in the Digital World; 13/03/2018 NETSCOUT Expands Service Assurance Solution; 11/04/2018 – RCR Wireless: NetScout brings smart data technology to LFN; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ REV $238.5M, EST. $254.4M; 10/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Joins Linux Foundation Networking; 11/04/2018 – New NETSCOUT DDoS Mitigation Platform for Terabit Attack Era; 05/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Wins Network Computing Product of the Year; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $797.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 26,474 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – BACKLOG WAS $309 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $225 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). 2,705 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 83 shares stake. 143,233 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Llc. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers accumulated 303,646 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Com stated it has 819 shares. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 4,669 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Connors Investor Inc stated it has 34,021 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Vanguard reported 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). S Squared Tech Limited Liability Corp reported 40,000 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co reported 464,723 shares.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 30,000 shares to 432,493 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 104,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 974,739 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,570 activity.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NTCT’s profit will be $9.54 million for 42.54 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -316.67% EPS growth.