As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stock Price Rose, Ashford Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lifted Position by $1.90 Million as Stock Rose

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 31,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 3.87 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.52M, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 706,628 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 71.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 151,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 365,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68M, up from 213,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $804.69M market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 98,023 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 1.61 million shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) by 1.44 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904,616 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Takeout Bid Stops Midstream Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Invest Advsr holds 66,690 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,190 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt has 40,185 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc stated it has 504,641 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 1.27% or 1.21 million shares. Mengis Capital has invested 0.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 22,598 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 350 shares. Regis Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Atria Invs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,748 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 35,399 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Blackhill Cap Inc has 0.67% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 22,213 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson And Communication Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NV5 Awarded $18 Million in Power Utility Engineering Contracts – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NV5 Strengthens Organization for Organic Growth Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 2,705 shares. The California-based Lyon Street Limited Com has invested 3.39% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Summit Creek Advsr Lc has invested 2.81% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 551 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 11,753 shares. 180,997 were accumulated by Wasatch Advsrs Incorporated. Advisory Services Network Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.02% or 6,763 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 10,121 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 18,200 were accumulated by Swiss Bancshares. Cls Invs Limited accumulated 819 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0% stake. North Star Investment owns 1,300 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Blackrock has 682,476 shares.