As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Share Price Declined, Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Holding in Waters (WAT) Has Raised by $2.77 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global (NVEE) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 10,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 94,371 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 104,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nv5 Global for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 55,191 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 32.17% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS GROSS REVENUES WILL RANGE FROM $380 MLN TO $415 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.47

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 596,473 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 25,322 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4,669 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 7,261 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 109,975 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.72% or 303,646 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 46,420 shares. Us-based Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.4% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Manatuck Hill Partners Llc invested 4.59% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Driehaus Cap Management Lc reported 90,064 shares stake. First State Bank Of Hutchinson reported 8,798 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 44,293 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 81 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation reported 464,723 shares. Mitchell Management Com reported 1.35% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.39% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 10,121 shares.

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $11.81 million for 21.83 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.68% EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adesto Technologies by 76,739 shares to 387,737 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharma Svcs (NYSE:WST) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Albany Int’l (NYSE:AIN).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

More notable recent NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NV5 Appoints Kevin Wedman to Lead ENERGY 2021 Initiative – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadridge Buys TD Ameritrade’s Custody and Trust Assets – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NV5 Acquires ALTA Surveying Firm Nasdaq:NVEE – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy NV5 (NVEE) Now – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Wabash National Corporation (WNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated invested 0.3% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 829 shares. Ironwood Counsel holds 1,868 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advisors owns 1,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 55 are held by Huntington Bank & Trust. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested in 207,583 shares. First Personal, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,568 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 80,862 shares. Chicago Equity Lc holds 4,270 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% or 47,817 shares. 2,728 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company. California Employees Retirement System reported 140,016 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invest Management Of Virginia Lc invested 0.5% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Johnson Counsel invested in 0.01% or 950 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. 27,848 shares were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T, worth $6.28M. $5.26 million worth of stock was sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, February 13. 10,000 shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F, worth $2.33M. Kelly Terrence P had sold 2,942 shares worth $673,571. SALICE THOMAS P also sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, January 30. The insider King Ian sold $5.25M.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.