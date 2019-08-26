As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Market Value Rose, S Squared Technology Lifted by $590,000 Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Increased Stake

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $772.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.44. About 75,372 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Rev $94.5M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.26 TO $2.54; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q Adj EPS 59c

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Services Limited stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Mitchell Cap Company stated it has 64,167 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 29,680 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp reported 5,339 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,960 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 168,521 shares. Bbt Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.34% or 4,626 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 143,233 shares in its portfolio. 119,542 were reported by Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Grandeur Peak Global Limited Liability Com invested in 59,425 shares or 0.4% of the stock. S Squared Technology Limited invested in 40,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 57,949 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Aqr Mngmt reported 7,008 shares.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 20,000 shares to 133,966 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,942 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

