As Nv5 Global (NVEE) Market Value Rose, S Squared Technology Has Increased Stake by $590,000; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) by $823,923

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 49.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 19,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 19,869 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $863,000, down from 39,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 265,825 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.79M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 47,149 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Rev $370M-$405M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.20 TO $2.47; 21/04/2018 – DJ NV5 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEE); 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Raises FY View To Rev $304M-$332M; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global 1Q EPS 39c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 22,500 shares to 53,890 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telaria Inc by 250,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 831,592 shares, and cut its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 66,573 shares to 232,456 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.