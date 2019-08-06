As Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Stock Price Were Volatile, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Boosted by $416,136 Its Holding; Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Stock Price Rose While Harbert Fund Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 110,520 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Rev $41.9M; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bluerock Residential Growth REIT I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRG); 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 19,430 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65,368 shares to 301,327 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF) by 110,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,282 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 194,715 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc holds 0% or 695 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 220,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 645 shares. 1607 Capital Prtn Limited invested 0.33% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 34,304 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0% or 110,968 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 27,102 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 5,779 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc reported 37,534 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 1,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR).

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.