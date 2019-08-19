As Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Shares Were Volatile, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Raised Stake; As Biogen Idec (BIIB) Stock Value Rose, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Decreased Stake

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 7,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 384 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 7,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $235.72. About 837,169 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 18,087 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,969 shares to 18,450 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Discrectionary Etf (XLY) by 3,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.47 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 100 shares to 174 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) by 45,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,181 shares, and cut its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund.

