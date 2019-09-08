As Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Share Value Were Volatile, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Lau Associates Has Cut Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) as Market Valuation Rose

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 2,149 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 14,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 20,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo could face as much as $1 billion in fines; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) by 42,656 shares to 210 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 36,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,014 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13B for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

