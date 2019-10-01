As Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Stock Were Volatile, Shareholder Karpus Management Has Lowered Position; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shares Declined While Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $28.64 Million

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 20,389 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 716,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.30 million, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 601,519 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 658,046 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks has 0.05% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 77,183 shares. Pnc Fin Ser reported 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Massachusetts Financial Co Ma has 0.14% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Paradigm Fincl Lc owns 0.48% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 32,102 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 17,024 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Phocas Fincl Corp invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.12% or 43,500 shares. Argent Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.54% or 1.00 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 210,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Voya Invest Lc reported 109,882 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 24,090 shares. Mai Management has 18,967 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eqis Management Inc owns 6,951 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexo Corp by 202,400 shares to 309,000 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 174,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HD Supply (HDS) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HD Supply -7% after lowering outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) CEO Joe DeAngelo on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 2019 Credit Commentary – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Regional Economics Matter For Municipal Bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NXQ: Better Than Cash? – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2017. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Top ETFs To Invest In Muni Bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form SC TO-I Nuveen Mortgage Opportun Filed by: Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.