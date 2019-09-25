As Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Karpus Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.41 Million; Grifols S A (GRFS) Holding Has Boosted by Black Creek Investment Management Inc

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 1,233 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 433,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.17% . The institutional investor held 3.70 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.08 million, up from 3.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.36. About 129,038 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN THE U.S; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – Alkahest Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of GRF6019 in Alzheimer’s Disease; 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 20/03/2018 – Grifols to Buy Germany’s Haema for EUR220 Million; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Ca Muni Inc Trst (CEV) by 27,674 shares to 560,865 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boxwood Merger Corp; Tnt Acq Dt: 11/16/2020; Cash $10 by 368,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Tr (NYSE:DUC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold NXQ shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 0.72% less from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family reported 14,404 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc holds 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) or 730 shares. Guggenheim accumulated 87,068 shares. Karpus holds 24,882 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 133,774 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. 17,455 were reported by Inv Advsrs Llc. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 102,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.04% or 10,433 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 2,046 shares. 22,351 were reported by Raymond James Fin Svcs. Pnc Financial Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T holds 21,618 shares.

