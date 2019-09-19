As Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) Market Value Were Volatile, Karpus Management Decreased Position by $1.41 Million; American National Insurance Company Has Cut Its Stake in United Health Group (UNH) as Shares Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int (NXQ) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 100,518 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 24,882 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358,000, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm Pt Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 12,843 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in United Health Group Inc. (UNH) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 23,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 87,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.47 million, down from 111,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in United Health Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.40M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Ny Insured Fd (MHN) by 37,777 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $25.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Multifactor Dev Mkts by 71,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO).

